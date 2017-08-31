Proposals for mending ties handed to US back in March, says Russia’s new ambassador

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s proposals for improving relations were handed to the US back in March, while the reportedly designed by Washington three-step plan to normalize the situation has remained just media speculations, Russia’s new Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily posted on its website on Wednesday.

"We for our part, passed to the American side back in March a document with our considerations about possible moves to improve the atmosphere of relations within the context of preparations for a meeting of the presidents," he said. "The accent there was put on the trajectories where our interests clearly overlap and practical results can be achieved quicker," the diplomat said.

The ambassador pointed out that teamwork of Russia and the US is in demand in such spheres as fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and cybercrimes.

The diplomat denied media reports that the US had allegedly put forward a certain plan for mending ties with Moscow. He reiterated that such media speculations appeared ahead of the first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg early in July.

"It (the US plan) allegedly demanded from Russia not to take aggressive moves against the US interests, to help settle the situation in Syria the way Washington wanted it, to deal with the DPRK and ensure the attainment of mutual political objectives in the sphere of strategic stability," he said.

"I think there is nothing to comment on and evaluate here," Antonov went on. "Diplomats don’t work with leaks and speculations, but with official information coming from another side whether verbally during meetings and negotiations or in the format of different documents," he said. "We haven’t received from Washington any three-step plan for normalizing ties," the diplomat summed up.