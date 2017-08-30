Back to Main page
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea’s missile launch - ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 23:25 UTC+3

Lavrov had emphasized that search for political-diplomatic ways to overcome tensions on the Korean peninsula had no alternative

MOSCOW, August 30./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed in a telephone conversation on Wednesday the situation following a missile launch by North Korea on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The situation around the missile launch carried out by North Korea the day before was in the focus of attention. The sides stated that this move came as a new rude violation by Pyongyang of numerous resolutions by the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

It said Lavrov had emphasized that search for political-diplomatic ways to overcome tensions on the Korean peninsula had no alternative and stressed the importance of refraining from any military moves fraught with unpredictable consequences.

Early on Tuesday, Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s northeastern territories and most likely fell down into the Pacific some 1,180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo, Hokkaido. According to the South Korean military, the missile covered a distance of 2,700 kilometers, with maximum flight altitude of 550 kilometers. Japan’s defense ministry said it was an intermediate-range missile, presumably a Hwasong-12.

The UN Security Council condemned North Korea’s recent missile launch in a statement adopted as a result of consultations behind closed doors on Tuesday night.

