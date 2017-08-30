Time to establish working contacts between Russian, US defense ministers

Russian journalist expelled from Kiev with 3-year entry banSociety & Culture August 30, 21:34
MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. It is time to establish working contacts between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, as well as to resume the practive of regular conferences in the two-plus-two format, the newly appointed Russian ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview with the Moscow-based daily Kommersant on Wednesday.
"In addition to the regular meetings between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and (Secretary of State) Rex Tillerson, it would be useful to establish working contacts between the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and (Defense Secretary) James Mattis," he said."The time is ripe for restoring the practice of joint conferences of Russian and U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministers in the two-plus-two format.".