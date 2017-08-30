Moscow urges Qatar and Arab states to abandon bellicose rhetoric

Top diplomat confirms Qatar’s commitment to political settlement in SyriaWorld August 30, 13:52
DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Doha and the Arab states to give up their bellicose rhetoric and search for a solution to the crisis through dialogue and compromises, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday.
"We are convinced that it is necessary to look for a solution based on a search for mutually acceptable approaches, abandoning counterproductive and bellicose rhetoric, and through dialogue and compromises," Lavrov stressed.
The crisis in Qatar’s relations with the Arab states flared up in the beginning of this summer. On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering into their domestic affairs and said they were severing diplomatic relations with that country. Economic sanctions and a transport blockade of the emirate were imposed.
The sides have not so far found a mutually acceptable solution.