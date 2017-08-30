Efficient exploration of Arctic requires open and equal dialogue — Putin

SABETTA /Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area/, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that efficient exploration of the Arctic Region can be achieved through an open, equal and productive approach.

"Transparent, equial and productive approach is required for an efficient business exploration of the Arctic, for boosting political, economic and social dialogue among nations, which is aimed at solving acute issues of the region," Putin said in his welcome speech to participants of the fourth international meeting of the Arctic Council member states and observer states, as well as foreign scientists.

The Russian leader’s address was read out by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, who heads the Russian delegation to the meeting.

The Russian president described as "symbolic" the fact that the meeting was held in the settlement of Sabetta in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, where a large-scale Yamal LNG energy project is nearing completion.

"This is a bright illustration of mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation, of delicate approach to the Arctic Circle’s fragile ecosystem," he said. "Only through a collective effort, by taking into account the interests of all parties, we will be able to progress toward shaping a solid security architecture in the Arctic, which would be able to respond to present-day challenges."

According to the Russian president, Russia views the complex development of its northern territories as its priority. The country implements a long-term strategy to improve logistics and create favorable conditions for a social, economic and industrial development of the region.

"In bringing these projects into practice, we are ready for close cooperation with all interested parties," Putin said.