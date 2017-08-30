Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Efficient exploration of Arctic requires open and equal dialogue — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 7:53 UTC+3

According to the Russian president, Russia views the complex development of its northern territories as its priority

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/Presidential press service/TASS

SABETTA /Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area/, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that efficient exploration of the Arctic Region can be achieved through an open, equal and productive approach.

"Transparent, equial and productive approach is required for an efficient business exploration of the Arctic, for boosting political, economic and social dialogue among nations, which is aimed at solving acute issues of the region," Putin said in his welcome speech to participants of the fourth international meeting of the Arctic Council member states and observer states, as well as foreign scientists.

Read also

Putin emphasizes significance of Arctic’s location from Russia’s security perspective

The Russian leader’s address was read out by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, who heads the Russian delegation to the meeting.

The Russian president described as "symbolic" the fact that the meeting was held in the settlement of Sabetta in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, where a large-scale Yamal LNG energy project is nearing completion.

"This is a bright illustration of mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation, of delicate approach to the Arctic Circle’s fragile ecosystem," he said. "Only through a collective effort, by taking into account the interests of all parties, we will be able to progress toward shaping a solid security architecture in the Arctic, which would be able to respond to present-day challenges."

According to the Russian president, Russia views the complex development of its northern territories as its priority. The country implements a long-term strategy to improve logistics and create favorable conditions for a social, economic and industrial development of the region.

"In bringing these projects into practice, we are ready for close cooperation with all interested parties," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
2
Russian aluminum giant Rusal calls investigation in Ukraine ‘political pressure’
3
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
4
Installation of Crimea bridge over Kerch Strait completed
5
Russia provides financing for construction of Paks nuclear power plant — Putin
6
Kim Jong Un says August 29 missile launch was preparation for Guam strike - KCNA
7
German chancellor admits ‘Assad stronger’ than Berlin prefers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама