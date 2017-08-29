Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmaker warns against military interference on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 11:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula is highly alarming, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters commenting on North Korea’s new missile launch.

"The Korean Peninsula reminds of a powder keg, which cannot but cause concern," he said. According to Slutsky, "North Korea’s ongoing missile launches, as well as the West’s provocative actions against Pyongyang, can lead to irreparable consequences for the entire global community."

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

UN envoy slams anti-Russian sanctions imposed over North Korea

German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North Korea

Poroshenko seeks to discuss alleged nuclear missile supplies to North Korea in UN

"I am still confident that military interference would end in an impasse," Slutsky went on to say. "We have been calling for finding a diplomatic solution to the North Korean issue, while rising tensions make the situation even more volatile," he stressed.

Slutsky added that "Russia has never supported North Korea’s self-proclaimed nuclear status, voting in favor of all the decisions that the United Nations Security Council has been making concerning this issue." "I don’t rule out the possibility that the latest missile launch will require a new meeting of the UN Security Council, although all the possible resolutions and sanctions have already been adopted," the senior Russian lawmaker concluded.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched another ballistic missile which flew over northwestern Japan, presumably plunging into the Pacific Ocean about 1,180 km east of the Hokkaido Island’s Cape Erimo. According to the South Korean military, the missile flew about 2,700 kilometers reaching an altitude of 550 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor reveals deals signed at Army-2017 forum
2
Expert says North Korean missile proves capable of reaching Guam
3
Homs-Hama highway opens for humanitarian convoys in Syria
4
Russia may supply first ten Ka-226T helicopters to India in 2017
5
Russian, Mongolian Presidents agree to hold detailed talks on WEF sidelines
6
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
7
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама