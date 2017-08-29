Back to Main page
Putin praises friendly relations between Russia and Armenia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 9:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader commended the development of bilateral ties noting that they had reached the level of allied cooperation in the past twenty years

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on the 20th anniversary of the bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The 1997 Treaty marked the beginning of a new era in Russian-Armenian relations," the message reads. "The signing of this important document created conditions for enhancing political dialogue and boosting trade, economic, scientific, humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in other fields," Putin added. He pointed to the long history of Russian-Armenian relations based on friendship and mutual respect between the two countries’ people.

The Russian leader commended the development of bilateral ties noting that they had reached the level of allied cooperation in the past twenty years.

"Moscow and Yerevan have been effectively cooperating within the integration processes taking place in Eurasia, coordinating their activities to ensure regional security and stability," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue active cooperation with Armenia and develop the entire range of bilateral relations in the interests of the two countries’ people.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
