Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat warns Moscow will respond if Washington hampers work of Russian consulates in US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 8:06 UTC+3

On August 21, the US Embassy to Russia declared suspension of non-immigrant visa issues to Russian citizens

Share
1 pages in this article
© Gennady Khamelyanin/TASS

ASTANA, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow will respond, including in kind, if Washington hampers the operation of Russian consulates general in the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want American citizens’ trips to Russia to be carried out with minimal obstacles," he stressed. "In this case, the US politics will not be a reason for responding in kind. This would be counter-productive," the diplomat added.

Read also

US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23

"First, we are ruled by the knowledge of what is beneficial to us and what we need and, second, [the desire] not to destroy anything proactively in relations with Russia or the possibility to develop contacts between people or in the sphere of economic relations development," Ryabkov noted. "So in visa sphere, despite the American far-reaching decisions, there will be no equal responses from our side, that’s for sure," he affirmed.

"If Americans strive to complicate the operation of our embassies and consulates in the US, then the issue of retaliatory measures, including responding kind, will become especially important," the senior diplomate warned.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Washington should equal the number of its diplomatic and technical staff working in the US Embassy in Moscow and in consulates general in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok to the exact number of the Russian diplomats and technical staff working in the US in response to the bill on new ant-Russian sanctions adopted by the US Congress. This means that the total number of staff working in the US diplomatic and consulate entities in Russia will be reduced to 455 people. President Vladimir Putin specified that 755 American diplomats had to leave Russia.

On August 21, the US Embassy to Russia declared suspension of non-immigrant visa issues to Russian citizens. Visa issuance will be renewed on September 1, but only in Moscow. Consulates general in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok will not issue visas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat warns Moscow will respond if Washington hampers work of Russian consulates in US
2
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholds
3
Trump is confident that US will eventually get along with Russia
4
Russia provides financing for construction of Paks nuclear power plant — Putin
5
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
6
Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premier
7
Russia’s large antisubmarine warfare ship conducts drills in Red Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама