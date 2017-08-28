Back to Main page
European agenda, Paks NPP project in focus of Putin’s talks with Hungarian PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 21:49 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, it was "a frank and substantive dialogue"

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exchanged views on the European agenda and discussed the implementation of the Paks nuclear power plant project, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premier

"Orban held a working lunch with Putin. The sides had 90 minutes to discuss in detail the development of bilateral relations, coordinate their positions on the implementation of major projects, first of all, the Paks NPP, and exchange views on European affairs," he said.

According to Peskov, it was "a frank and substantive dialogue." He said that the two leaders had heard reports of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission demonstrating positive dynamics and a 30-percent growth, which, in Peskov’s words, did not stem from the oil market situation but was due "only to the investment growth, opening new businesses and joint production initiatives."

