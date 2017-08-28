European agenda, Paks NPP project in focus of Putin’s talks with Hungarian PM

Russia’s large antisubmarine warfare ship conducts drills in Red SeaMilitary & Defense August 28, 21:19
FIFA World Cup trophy to go on global journey from Moscow on September 9Sport August 28, 20:58
Russian figure skating star Lipnitskaya may work as state official — sports ministerSport August 28, 20:11
Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premierSport August 28, 19:56
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
US sanctions against Venezuela aimed at worsening internal situation — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 16:58
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports careerSport August 28, 16:23
The 20th century's greatest human rights activistsWorld August 28, 16:17
Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017Business & Economy August 28, 16:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exchanged views on the European agenda and discussed the implementation of the Paks nuclear power plant project, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Orban held a working lunch with Putin. The sides had 90 minutes to discuss in detail the development of bilateral relations, coordinate their positions on the implementation of major projects, first of all, the Paks NPP, and exchange views on European affairs," he said.
According to Peskov, it was "a frank and substantive dialogue." He said that the two leaders had heard reports of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission demonstrating positive dynamics and a 30-percent growth, which, in Peskov’s words, did not stem from the oil market situation but was due "only to the investment growth, opening new businesses and joint production initiatives."