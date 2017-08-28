Putin arrives in Budapest to meet Orban and attend World Judo Championships

Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Budapest at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His visit is timed to the 31st World Judo Championships opening there. The Russian president is the Honorary President of the Judo Federation and, in addition to visiting such competitions on numerous occasions, he has also showed his skills on tatami.
This time the World Judo Championships will be held at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest from August 28 to September 3. A total of 795 athletes from 134 countries will take part in it. Russia’s team includes 30 athletes (16 men and 14 women).
The Russian leader will also hold a working meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.