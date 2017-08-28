Back to Main page
Tension on Korean Peninsula requires immediate solution, Russia's ambassador to China says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 11:25 UTC+3 BEIJING

The BRICS summit is due in China’s Xiamen

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. The current military and political aggravation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula requires an immediate settlement, Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China Andrei Denisov told a news conference devoted to upcoming BRICS summit in China.

Moscow says US-South Korea military drills discourage de-escalation on Korean peninsula

"The current aggravation of the military and political situation in the region (of North-Eastern Asia) is a problem which requires immediate settlement," he said on Monday. "I must say, the approaches of China and Russia to issues relating to the Korean Peninsula are well known and similar."

"Thus, we should be mutual effort not allow negative scenarios, should prevent the threat of military escalation, and settle the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear problem by peaceful and diplomatic means," the ambassador said.

This issue should be addressed not only in the contexts of Pyongyang’s actions, but also from the point of view of a regional security system.

"Those are not only issues, related to development by the DPRK of nuclear and missile technologies despite resolutions of the UN Security Council," he said. "This, in fact, relates to organization of a security system in that region, which borders both China and Russia."

"It is of great importance for us," the diplomat said. "This, in the long run, could allow settling the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear problem."

BRICS summit is due in China’s Xiamen, Fujian Province on September 3-5.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
