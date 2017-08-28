Russian Ambassador to China: Beijing invites another five countries to BRICS summit

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. As the host of the upcoming BRICS summit, China has invited another five countries to the event, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said on Monday.

According to him, host countries previously invited non-member states to attend such meetings. "This time, China has adopted a global approach and invited five countries from various parts of the world," the Russian ambassador pointed out.

He added that the invited countries particularly include Guinea, Mexico, Thailand and Tajikistan.

The BRICS summit will take place in China’s Xiamen on September 3-5.

BRICS is an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group, founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, seeks to ensure sustainable, open and transparent dialogue and cooperation between member states. The first BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in 2009.