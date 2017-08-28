Back to Main page
Putin to meet with Hungarian PM, attend opening of World Judo Championships in Budapest

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 3:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The University of Debrecen in Hungary plans to award the Russian president the Civis Honoris Causa title

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian President's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to Hungary upon the invitation of the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On Monday, the Russian leader will travel to Budapest, where he will attend the opening ceremony of the 2017 World Judo Championships, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Putin is also scheduled to hold a working meeting with Orban," the statement reads.

Hungarian Judo Association President Laszlo Toth said earlier that Putin had been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 2017 World Judo Championships, scheduled to take place in Hungary’s capital of Budapest on August 28. According to Toth, the invitation was sent through the International Judo Federation, as Putin is its Honorary President. "Vladimir Putin has been given an invitation to attend the Budapest World Championships on behalf of the International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer," Toth pointed out. "We expect the Russian president to participate in the event’s opening ceremony on August 28," he added. The Hungarian Judo Association president stressed that Putin was an expert in judo. The Russian leader has not only attended judo competitions many times but has also showed his skills on tatami.

The 2017 World Judo Championships will be held at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest on August 28 to September 3.

According to earlier reports, the University of Debrecen in Hungary plans to award the Russian president the Civis Honoris Causa title.

The university sources said that Putin would be awarded this title "in recognition of the important role attached by Russia and Hungary to the University of Debrecen in modernizing the Paks Nuclear Power Plant." This Hungarian university will be training specialists for work at the new power units of the Paks NPP. The project is being mutually implemented by Moscow and Budapest. The title-conferring ceremony is scheduled to take place in the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, the Austrian news agency APA said.

Vladimir Putin
