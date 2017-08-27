Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Employment of Russians working in US diplomatic mission goes as usual - Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 27, 1:23 UTC+3 ZAVIDOVO

Alexey Izotov added that there is no special program for the employment of personnel working in the US diplomatic mission

Share
1 pages in this article

ZAVIDOVO, August 26. /TASS/. Employment of Russian citizens, who lost their jobs as a result of the reduction of the personnel of the US diplomatic mission in Russia, goes as usual, there is no special program, Head of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps under the Foreigh Minisrty of Russia Alexey Izotov told TASS.

"Naturally, if there are highly qualified specialists we will include them in the reserve list if they apply to us," he said.

Izotov added that there is no special program for the employment of personnel working in the US diplomatic mission. "This is a common practice, there is no special program for this, it's part of our job. We naturally follow all these highly qualified specialists, because there are not so many of them," Izotov said.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1 the United States bring the number of diplomatic and technical personnel working for the US Embassy in Moscow, the consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, in exact correspondence with the number of Russian diplomats and technicians working in the United States. This means that the total number of people employed in American diplomatic and consular institutions in Russia would be reduced to 455 people - 755 US diplomats and technical staff must leave Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
3
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
4
Russia to make Arctic clean again
5
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
6
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
7
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама