Employment of Russians working in US diplomatic mission goes as usual - Foreign Ministry

ZAVIDOVO, August 26. /TASS/. Employment of Russian citizens, who lost their jobs as a result of the reduction of the personnel of the US diplomatic mission in Russia, goes as usual, there is no special program, Head of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps under the Foreigh Minisrty of Russia Alexey Izotov told TASS.

"Naturally, if there are highly qualified specialists we will include them in the reserve list if they apply to us," he said.

Izotov added that there is no special program for the employment of personnel working in the US diplomatic mission. "This is a common practice, there is no special program for this, it's part of our job. We naturally follow all these highly qualified specialists, because there are not so many of them," Izotov said.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1 the United States bring the number of diplomatic and technical personnel working for the US Embassy in Moscow, the consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, in exact correspondence with the number of Russian diplomats and technicians working in the United States. This means that the total number of people employed in American diplomatic and consular institutions in Russia would be reduced to 455 people - 755 US diplomats and technical staff must leave Russia.