Pyohgyang to play itself into corner in case of continued missile launches - senator

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Head of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev assumes that Pyohgyang may play itself into a corner, making it even more difficult to help solve the North Korean issue if it continues missile launches.
"New launches of North Korean missiles following the adoption of the UN Security Council’s resolution is a bad signal. Pyohgyang may play itself into a situation when it will be really difficult to help it even for those who are not its direct opponents," the Russian senator said.
Meanwhile, Kosachev added that the joint actions of the United States and South Korea spark a reasonably nervous reaction of the leadership of North Korea. According to the politician, "even planned drills may be postponed if required, in order to sustain a cautious trend to normalization of environment around the Korean problem."
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its nuclear and missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military one.