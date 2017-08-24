Poroshenko's craving for US weaponry contravenes image of peace keeper — Russia's envoy

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko's craving to get lethal weapons from the US contravenes his peace-loving statements, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's plenipotentiary representative in the Contact Group for settling the armed civil conflict in Eastern Ukraine said on Thursday.

"The craving for new US lethal weapons that President Pyotr has voiced a yet another time doesn't tally well enough with the image of the peacekeeper he would like to assure for himself," Gryzlov said. "Statements like that one are particularly out of place on the eve of effectuation of an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass, which the Contact Group endorsed on Wednesday and which the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (including Poroshenko himself TASS) supported during telephone talks on Tuesday."

He said people in Donbass would perceive Poroshenko's desire to get lethal weapons as a very bad and menacing signal.

"No one should forget the standoff in eastern Ukraine is an internal political conflict that the country's top echelons have already tried to curb by military force," Grylov said. "A full economic and transport blockade of Donbass added to them this year."

"Quite naturally, such methods stand a long way off from diplomacy and I'm urging the Ukrainian leadership to think about it hard," he said.