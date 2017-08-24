Lavrov calls for boosting humanitarian aid deliveries to de-escalation zones in Syria

Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boatsMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:54
Putin to meet with Orban and attend World Judo Championships in BudapestRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 18:51
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 24, 18:10
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forcesMilitary & Defense August 24, 17:50
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in BudapestSociety & Culture August 24, 17:35
Russia expects US hotheads to cool down, cycle of sanctions to end — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 17:05
Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commanderMilitary & Defense August 24, 16:25
‘Grudges have no place’ in Russia-US cooperation on Syria – Moscow’s top diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 16:22
Russia urges US to clarify its stance on contacts with Taliban without preconditionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 16:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow calls on humanitarian organizations to boost the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, particularly to the de-escalation zones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"After the setup of de-escalation zones, the situation concerning humanitarian aid deliveries has improved, including the zones themselves," Lavrov noted. "However, at first we had to spur our partners in international organizations who were making delays," he added.
"We reminded [them] that when the situation was very difficult, particularly in Aleppo and other parts of Syria, they were constantly complaining and requesting that military activities be stopped to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries," Lavrov pointed out.
According to the Russian top diplomat, now that hostilities stopped, humanitarian organizations do not seem eager to deliver aid to these areas. "I hope now everything will be all right. At least, the UN statistics are rather positive, the trend is good," Lavrov concluded.