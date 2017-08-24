Lavrov calls for boosting humanitarian aid deliveries to de-escalation zones in Syria

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow calls on humanitarian organizations to boost the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, particularly to the de-escalation zones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"After the setup of de-escalation zones, the situation concerning humanitarian aid deliveries has improved, including the zones themselves," Lavrov noted. "However, at first we had to spur our partners in international organizations who were making delays," he added.

"We reminded [them] that when the situation was very difficult, particularly in Aleppo and other parts of Syria, they were constantly complaining and requesting that military activities be stopped to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries," Lavrov pointed out.

According to the Russian top diplomat, now that hostilities stopped, humanitarian organizations do not seem eager to deliver aid to these areas. "I hope now everything will be all right. At least, the UN statistics are rather positive, the trend is good," Lavrov concluded.