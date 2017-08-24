Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls for boosting humanitarian aid deliveries to de-escalation zones in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian top diplomat, now that hostilities stopped, humanitarian organizations do not seem eager to deliver aid to these areas

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow calls on humanitarian organizations to boost the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, particularly to the de-escalation zones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Read also

Monitoring center for southern Syrian de-escalation zone starts activities in Amman

"After the setup of de-escalation zones, the situation concerning humanitarian aid deliveries has improved, including the zones themselves," Lavrov noted. "However, at first we had to spur our partners in international organizations who were making delays," he added.

"We reminded [them] that when the situation was very difficult, particularly in Aleppo and other parts of Syria, they were constantly complaining and requesting that military activities be stopped to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries," Lavrov pointed out.

According to the Russian top diplomat, now that hostilities stopped, humanitarian organizations do not seem eager to deliver aid to these areas. "I hope now everything will be all right. At least, the UN statistics are rather positive, the trend is good," Lavrov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict Humanitarian aid
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
3
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forces
4
Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commander
5
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
6
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
7
Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама