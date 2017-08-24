Russia expects US hotheads to cool down, cycle of sanctions to end — Lavrov

Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in BudapestSociety & Culture August 24, 17:35
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the US hotheads will cool down and the cycle of sanctions will end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"It was not us who launched the meaningless struggle on the international stage and triggered the cycle of sanctions," he stressed.
"We expect that the hotheads will cool down and common sense will eventually prevail," the Russian top diplomat added.
In late July, the US Congress passed a bill tightening unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The document, dubbed Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, enshrines restrictions introduced by the previous US administration and deprives the US president of the right to ease the restrictions without congressional approval. US President Donald Trump signed this bill into law on August 2.