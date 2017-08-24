Russia has no idea yet why Washington blames Assad for chemical attacks — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia has not comprehended yet why Washington is confident that Syrian President Bashar Assad is guilty of chemical attacks in Khan Shaykhun in April this year and in East Ghouta on August 21, 2013, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have not heard up to date explicit and objective arguments on this score," she noted.

"We have not comprehended yet why Washington is so sure that Assad is guilty of these incidents and is sure to such an extent that it has gone as far as grossly violating the norms of international law by delivering a missile strike on Syrian government forces on April 7," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"We consider the incidents in East Ghouta and Khan Shaykhun, like the well-known hysteria of engaged western media and officials, as typical acts of an information war against sovereign and independent Syria and as the attempts to torpedo the efforts for the political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Zakharova said.

During the first years of the Syrian crisis, the US authorities claimed that the use of chemical agents would be the red line that would force the United States to interfere in the conflict, if it was crossed.

After the chemical attack in East Ghouta on August 21, 2013, Washington threatened Damascus with strikes but after negotiations with Russia it was decided to carry out an international operation under the aegis of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to liquidate Syrian chemical stockpiles.

Experts say that sarin or similar poisonous gas was dispersed in the town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4, 2017.

According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Syrian aviation struck terrorists’ workshops engaged in the production of chemical warfare agents. Washington accused Damascus of using chemical weapons, after which the US Navy delivered a missile strike overnight to April 7 on the Syrian military aerodrome in the province of Homs.