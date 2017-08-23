Russian Ambasador to Sudan dies in Khartoum, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinsky died on Wednesday in Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry's information department told TASS.

"We inform with much sadness on the death of the Russian Ambassador to Sudan, M. Shirinsky, in Khartoum on August 23," a spokesman for the department said. "As soon as we get detailed information from our embassy's staff in Khartoum, we'll release a report on the circumstances of death of our colleague".