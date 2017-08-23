Russian Ambasador to Sudan dies in Khartoum, says Foreign Ministry

UN envoy slams anti-Russian sanctions imposed over North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 21:29
Criminal case over Ukraine's map without Crimea and Donbass opened in KievWorld August 23, 21:17
Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s securityWorld August 23, 19:15
Netanyahu determined to prevent Iran from strengthening positions in SyriaWorld August 23, 18:21
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 23, 18:20
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 23, 18:12
Grand Russian art exhibition to be held in Vatican in 2018Society & Culture August 23, 17:47
Argentinian footballer Emiliano Rigoni signs contract with Russia’s Zenit FCSport August 23, 17:36
German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North KoreaWorld August 23, 17:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinsky died on Wednesday in Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry's information department told TASS.
"We inform with much sadness on the death of the Russian Ambassador to Sudan, M. Shirinsky, in Khartoum on August 23," a spokesman for the department said. "As soon as we get detailed information from our embassy's staff in Khartoum, we'll release a report on the circumstances of death of our colleague".