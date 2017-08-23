Diplomat: UNSC fails to seize opportunity to broker compromise between US and North Korea

Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to MoscowWorld August 23, 15:55
Russian rotocraft maker starts assembling military version of Mi-38 helicopterMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:53
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drillsMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:31
Moscow has no doubts US will try to meddle in Russia’s presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:54
Diplomat points to Russia’s balanced response to US hostile actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:48
Russia, US reach considerable progress in bilateral dialogue on Syria — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:27
Indonesia may buy Russia’s advanced Su-35 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:24
Russia closely monitors deployment of US missile defenses in JapanRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:18
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-endMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has been unable to broker a political compromise between the US and North Korea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Chinese and Japanese media.
"What needs to be done to lay the groundwork for finding a political compromise, particularly between Pyongyang and Washington is a separate question," he said. "The United Nations Security Council does not seem to be seizing every opportunity in order to achieve this goal," Ryabkov added.
The senior Russian diplomat pointed out that "the UN Security Council’s activities lack a key ingredient - the political one." "This is the reason why sanctions alone will not lead anywhere, they cannot change the reality, as the Iranian issue already proved - whatever our opponents say, it was not sanctions that helped move forward the stalled negotiation process but the Iranian and US authorities’ willingness to find a compromise," Ryabkov stressed.
He also noted that Russia and China had issued "a joint statement on July 4, putting forward a phased plan, or the so-called double-freeze plan." According to Raybkov, the implementation of the plan "could at least stabilize the situation, ensure the status quo and prevent tensions from escalating, while after that a new search for political solutions could be launched."