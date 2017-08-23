Back to Main page
It is necessary to reduce dependence on dollar as dominant world currency — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 23, 14:23 UTC+3
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that it is necessary to reduce dependence on the dollar as the dominant means of international settlements, including moving to settlements in national currency.

"I did not say that we should immediately move towards abandoning using the dollar for settlements. I said that the agenda is to reduce dependence on the dollar as, in fact, the dominant means of international settlement, the world's dominant reserve currency," Ryabkov said in an interview with Chinese and Japanese media.

According to him, this can be done "by moving towards settlements in national currencies, diversifying assets, using alternative reserve currencies - there are many of them in the world compared to 50 years ago."

