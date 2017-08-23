It is necessary to reduce dependence on dollar as dominant world currency — diplomat

Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to MoscowWorld August 23, 15:55
Russian rotocraft maker starts assembling military version of Mi-38 helicopterMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:53
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drillsMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:31
Moscow has no doubts US will try to meddle in Russia’s presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:54
Diplomat points to Russia’s balanced response to US hostile actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:48
Russia, US reach considerable progress in bilateral dialogue on Syria — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:27
Indonesia may buy Russia’s advanced Su-35 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:24
Russia closely monitors deployment of US missile defenses in JapanRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:18
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-endMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that it is necessary to reduce dependence on the dollar as the dominant means of international settlements, including moving to settlements in national currency.
"I did not say that we should immediately move towards abandoning using the dollar for settlements. I said that the agenda is to reduce dependence on the dollar as, in fact, the dominant means of international settlement, the world's dominant reserve currency," Ryabkov said in an interview with Chinese and Japanese media.
According to him, this can be done "by moving towards settlements in national currencies, diversifying assets, using alternative reserve currencies - there are many of them in the world compared to 50 years ago."