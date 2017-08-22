Back to Main page
Visa-free travel agreement for Russian and Vatican diplomats signed in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 22, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian government and the Vatican’s Secretariat of State have sealed an agreement on visa-free travel for the holders of diplomatic passports in Moscow on Tuesday, a correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

The document was signed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov and Apostolic Nuncio to Russia, Archbishop Celestino Migliore.

"I believe that the signed agreement on visa-free trips for the owners of diplomatic passports will promote contacts," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out.

Russia-Vatican ties 

Relations between Vatican and Russia have reached a very high level, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"I would like to point out that our bilateral relations have reached a very high and positive level," Cardinal Parolin said hoping that talks with the Russian top diplomat would provide the parties with an opportunity to exchange opinions and strengthen bilateral ties.

He also noted that it was his first visit to Russia.

"I would like to thank you for the invitation and a chance to visit Russia for the first time," the cardinal said adding that he was looking forward to the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Foreign policy
