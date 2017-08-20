Russia-Hungary relations continue developing - Medvedev

Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unitySociety & Culture August 20, 8:27
MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev greeted Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a state holiday - St. Stephen’s Day, stressing the partner relations between the countries continue developing.
"Friendly, partner relations between Russia and Hungary continue developing," the telegram reads. "Further progress in the multifaceted cooperation in the trade, economic and investment spheres, implementation of joint projects in the energy, industry, high-technology sectors are of mutual interests."
The Day of Saint Stephen is Hungary’s national holiday. It is celebrated to remember founder of the Hungarian monarchy - Stephen (Istvan) I - since 1687 (in 1950-1990 celebrations were non-official). He was the first king of Hungary, led the country into the Christian church and established the institutions of the kingdom and the church.