Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in Sochi on August 23 — Israeli premier’s office

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 23 in Sochi to discuss the situation on the Middle East, the administration of the head of the Israeli government reported.
"Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday to discuss developments in the region," the statement said.
In the office of the Israeli Prime Minister noted that "over the past two years, Netanyahu has repeatedly met with Putin to discuss bilateral and regional issues in order to prevent undesirable incidents between the Israeli and Russian air forces in Syria, which is still being successfully implemented."
The Kremlin has not yet confirmed if such a meeting is planned.