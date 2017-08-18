Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouse

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Tatler about her very unusual hobby, a dollhouse.

When a little girl, she saw a book about a dollhouse built by Alexander Pushkin’s friend, Pavel Nashchokin. “I could not read back then, but illustrations where what I like most,” she said in an interview with the magazine. “It was hard to imagine that everything is so small. I am fascinated by ‘a world in the world’ up till now.”

So, she began to make her collection of miniature interiors. She bought small pieces of furniture wherever she went, first with her parents, then by herself. Now, a meter-tall dollhouse lives at her parents’.

A high-ranking diplomat, she continues to take care of her favorite dollhouse, buying things for it wherever possible.

“My dollhouse is a possibility to create a world of my own,” she says.

“A man once told me: ‘You are escaping to your small world.’ Nothing of the kind! I think I have proved with my whole life that I am not afraid of vast spaces,” she says. “But creativity is a way to improve life with your own hands.”