Issue of Ukrainian engines in North Korea may be discussed at international platforms

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 18, 21:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The New York Times reported earlier, that North Korea’s test firing of an ocean-spanning missile might be connected with the purchase of Ukrainian-made rocket engines on the black market

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The issues of possible leaks of missile technologies from Ukraine to North Korea may be discussed at the platforms of relevant international organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday on the Russia television channel live.

"I believe this issue will be discussed on the platforms of relevant international organizations," she said.

The diplomat reiterated that "such cases, or cases that were close to Ukraine’s participation, of Ukraine technologies in Korea have occurred recently, as can be seen from corresponding documents," noting that they were made "not by the Russian Federation. They all were described in the corresponding experts’ report that had been prepared for the UN Security Council."

On Monday, The New York Times reported, quoting the results of a research conducted by Senior Fellow for Missile Defense of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Michael Elleman and covert data of the American security agencies, that North Korea’s test firing of an ocean-spanning missile might be connected with the purchase of Ukrainian-made rocket engines on the black market.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov said in response that Ukraine’s defense and aerospace production plants did not supply armaments and military technologies to North Korea. Ukraine’s enterprise Yuzhmash, in its part, affirmed that it has nothing to do with North Korean missile programs. After that, Kiev accused Moscow of supplying Ukrainian rocket engines to Pyongyang.

