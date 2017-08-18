Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia takes resolute steps to prepare for Astana meeting on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 18, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The previous Astana meeting on Syria was held on July 4-5

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and other guarantors of the Astana process on Syria (Iran and Turkey) are taking proactive steps to prepare for another round of talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Read also

Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks

"Russia and other guarantors (Turkey and Iran) and observers (Jordan, the US and the UN) of the Astana process, Kazakhstan, the government of Syria and delegates from the armed opposition groups participating in the ceasefire have been taking proactive steps to prepare for a sixth international high-level meeting on Syria in Astana," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It pointed out that one of the main results of de-escalation in Syria, brought about by the Astana process, was the opportunity for various parties in Syria to focus on the struggle against terrorism.

"We hope that the patriotically-minded part of the Syrian opposition will get increasingly involved in that uncompromising struggle in both military and ideological terms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The previous Astana meeting on Syria was held on July 4-5. The next one is scheduled for the end of August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
One killed in stabbing in Turku, Finland
2
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
3
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
4
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
5
Turkey wants to use national currencies in trade with Russia — economy minister
6
Syrian opposition group Failak ar-Rahman joins ceasefire
7
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама