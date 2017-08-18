Back to Main page
Russian, German top diplomats discuss North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 18, 15:28 UTC+3

Earlier North Korea revealed a plan to launch a missile towards Guam

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Germany Sergei Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel discussed in a telephone conversation on Friday the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed the situation around the DPRK and the ways of overcoming the crisis," the ministry said. "Lavrov and Gabriel stressed lack of alternative for a political-diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula problems, favoring which will the Russian-Chinese roadmap of the Korean settlement."

"They confirmed adherence to observing the UN SC respective resolutions," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The ministers also discussed "current aspects of the bilateral and international agendas and the schedule of upcoming political contacts."

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military scenario.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous effort to develop a missile program. In July, North Korea made two test launches of ballistic missiles that provoked sharp reaction from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Last week, Washington and Pyongyang exchanged a series of sharp statements. Thus, US President Donald Trump said that North Korea should stop threatening the United States, otherwise Washington will answer with "fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen." North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that Pyongyang was "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the Andersen Air Force Base located on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday that the country’s leader Kim Jong Un had received a report of the army command about the plan of missile launched towards Guam. According to KCNA, Kim said that the military must be prepared to act at any moment the party thinks as appropriate but has decided not to go ahead with the plan "to see the Yankees’ reckless and silly actions." Shortly after that, US President Donald Trump praise the North Korean leader for "a very wise and well reasoned decision." "The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable," he twitted.

