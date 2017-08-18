Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian premier conveys condolences over Barcelona terror attack

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 18, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 17, a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed his condolences on Friday over the Barcelona terror attack and said that the culprits must face severe punishment.

Read also

Putin offers condolences to King of Spain over Barcelona attack

"I convey deep condolences on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and on my behalf in the wake of numerous victims as a result of a terror attack in the center of Barcelona. This criminal act by international terrorists can have no justification. All those guilty of preparing and carrying it out must face severe punishment," says the text of Medvedev’s telegram sent to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The head of the Russian government requested to "convey the words of sincere compassion and support for the families of those killed and wishes of the quickest recovery for all who were injured or who suffered" in the terror attack.

The Russian premier expressed condolences on his Facebook page on Thursday evening to the families of those who had been killed or hurt in the Barcelona terror attack, calling it a horrible crime and expressing the confidence that international terrorism can be defeated only by joint efforts of the international community.

On August 17, at around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona. Police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. Three persons have been detained as part of the investigation into the terror attack. The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shortly afterwards, Catalonia’s police eliminated four terrorists in the city of Cambrils and arrested another who later died. They were trying to carry out an attack similar to the one in Barcelona. The two terror attacks in Catalonia have claimed the lives of 14 people and over a hundred persons have been injured.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
2
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
3
Putin offers condolences to King of Spain over Barcelona attack
4
Turkey wants to use national currencies in trade with Russia — economy minister
5
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
6
Russia has no plans to attack NATO countries — diplomat
7
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама