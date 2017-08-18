Russian premier conveys condolences over Barcelona terror attack

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed his condolences on Friday over the Barcelona terror attack and said that the culprits must face severe punishment.

"I convey deep condolences on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and on my behalf in the wake of numerous victims as a result of a terror attack in the center of Barcelona. This criminal act by international terrorists can have no justification. All those guilty of preparing and carrying it out must face severe punishment," says the text of Medvedev’s telegram sent to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The head of the Russian government requested to "convey the words of sincere compassion and support for the families of those killed and wishes of the quickest recovery for all who were injured or who suffered" in the terror attack.

The Russian premier expressed condolences on his Facebook page on Thursday evening to the families of those who had been killed or hurt in the Barcelona terror attack, calling it a horrible crime and expressing the confidence that international terrorism can be defeated only by joint efforts of the international community.

On August 17, at around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona. Police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. Three persons have been detained as part of the investigation into the terror attack. The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shortly afterwards, Catalonia’s police eliminated four terrorists in the city of Cambrils and arrested another who later died. They were trying to carry out an attack similar to the one in Barcelona. The two terror attacks in Catalonia have claimed the lives of 14 people and over a hundred persons have been injured.