Lavrov discusses situation around North Korea with German foreign minister

Press review: Ripples from Barcelona terror attack and risks from China's shale revolutionPress Review August 18, 13:00
Georgia asks Ukraine to extradite ex-president SaakashviliWorld August 18, 12:11
Russian planes to be equipped with ‘nervous system’ for monitoring airframe flawsScience & Space August 18, 11:39
Muscovites bring flowers to Spanish embassySociety & Culture August 18, 11:13
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacksWorld August 18, 9:49
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of AkerbatMilitary & Defense August 18, 9:05
Spanish police confirm four terrorists shot dead in CambrilsWorld August 18, 5:56
Citizens of 18 countries suffered in Barcelona terror attackWorld August 18, 3:07
Russian cosmonauts successfully complete spacewalkScience & Space August 18, 2:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Germany Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel discussed in a telephone conversation on Friday the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The ministers discussed the situation around the DPRK and the ways of overcoming the crisis," the ministry said.
"Lavrov and Gabriel stressed lack of alternative for a political-diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula problems, favoring which will the Russian-Chinese roadmap of the Korean settlement."