Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov discusses situation around North Korea with German foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 18, 12:09 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Germany Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel discussed in a telephone conversation on Friday the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed the situation around the DPRK and the ways of overcoming the crisis," the ministry said.

"Lavrov and Gabriel stressed lack of alternative for a political-diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula problems, favoring which will the Russian-Chinese roadmap of the Korean settlement."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
2
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
3
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
4
Former Russian intelligence colonel sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for extremism
5
Citizens of 18 countries suffered in Barcelona terror attack
6
Putin offers condolences to King of Spain over Barcelona attack
7
Russia gaining firmer foothold in Central Asia, defense chief says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама