Lavrov discusses situation around North Korea with German foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Germany Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel discussed in a telephone conversation on Friday the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed the situation around the DPRK and the ways of overcoming the crisis," the ministry said.

"Lavrov and Gabriel stressed lack of alternative for a political-diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula problems, favoring which will the Russian-Chinese roadmap of the Korean settlement."