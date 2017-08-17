Back to Main page
Foreign Ministry monitors situation with Russian man arrested in Turkey

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Renat Bakiyev, 23, is accused of plotting an attack against one of the US aircraft based at Incirlik Air Base

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is monitoring the situation around Russian national Renat Bakiyev detained in Turkey, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Russian Embassy to Turkey closely follows whether procedural rights of the Russian national are observed, carries out the consular monitoring of the case and will offer necessary assistance of the detained man," she said. "The Russian Foreign Ministry holds the issue under control," she added.

The diplomat said that after reports about the detention of Bakiyev came, "the Russian Embassy in Ankara immediately sent respective inquiries to the competent agencies" of Turkey, Zakharova said.

"As a result, an official notification of the Turkish authorities was obtained about the arrest of Russian national Renat Bakiyev on July 29," Zakharova went on. "He was remanded detained on suspicion of - I am citing here - ‘affiliation with the armed terrorist group Islamic State,’" she went on.

"Bu the decision of the Turkish court, he was remanded into custody on August 10, and at the present moment is in a closed penitentiary facility," the diplomat summed up.

Renat Bakiyev, 23, is accused of plotting an attack against one of the US aircraft based at Incirlik Air Base with a drone he bought from another Islamic State extremist. The investigators said he had been plotting a terrorist attack at a place where the US high-ranking officers get together, as well as at a local center of the Alawite society.

