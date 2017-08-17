Russian diplomat calls on all countries to fight against extremist web sites

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia is calling on other countries to fight against web sites that spread extremist information, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She pointed to the decision of Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor to stop the operation of the American neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer in the Russian domain extension.

"We will pursue a steadfast policy regarding this issue, fight against incidents of racial superiority, wherever it emerges from. We call on the authorities of other states to act quickly and harshly regarding similar sites that spread content recognized as extremist by the Russian courts on sufferance of foreign appropriate authorities," Zakharova said.

"There is no place for extremist ideology and propaganda of corresponding ideas in our country," she stressed. Earlier, the GoDaddy web domain that hosts the Daily Stormer gave its founders twenty-four hours to remove the resource. The decision was taken after the publication of an article which ridiculed Heather Heyer who was killed last Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the clashes between the far-right extremists and their opponents. After that, the web site was registered in the domain belonging to the Google corporation that recalled its registration. The resource was registered in Russia, but the domain name registrar Ru-Center stopped delegating this domain name following Roskomnadzor’s request.