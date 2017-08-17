Russian diplomat calls on all countries to fight against extremist web sites

Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:47
Russian cosmonauts launch several nanosatellitesScience & Space August 17, 18:42
Deputy PM Mutko pledges to reinstate Russia’s membership with IAAF in nearest futureSport August 17, 18:22
Russian diplomat calls on all countries to fight against extremist web sitesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:16
Russian Center for Reconciliation calls on Syrians to join anti-terrorism effortsMilitary & Defense August 17, 18:05
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna RaidRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:00
Russian diplomat slams decision on Nazi death camp SobiborRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 17:50
Russia to demonstrate new fixed-wing and rotary drones at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 17, 17:47
Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far EastBusiness & Economy August 17, 17:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia is calling on other countries to fight against web sites that spread extremist information, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
She pointed to the decision of Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor to stop the operation of the American neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer in the Russian domain extension.
"We will pursue a steadfast policy regarding this issue, fight against incidents of racial superiority, wherever it emerges from. We call on the authorities of other states to act quickly and harshly regarding similar sites that spread content recognized as extremist by the Russian courts on sufferance of foreign appropriate authorities," Zakharova said.
"There is no place for extremist ideology and propaganda of corresponding ideas in our country," she stressed. Earlier, the GoDaddy web domain that hosts the Daily Stormer gave its founders twenty-four hours to remove the resource. The decision was taken after the publication of an article which ridiculed Heather Heyer who was killed last Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the clashes between the far-right extremists and their opponents. After that, the web site was registered in the domain belonging to the Google corporation that recalled its registration. The resource was registered in Russia, but the domain name registrar Ru-Center stopped delegating this domain name following Roskomnadzor’s request.