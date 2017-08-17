Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat slams decision on Nazi death camp Sobibor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments on Poland’s decision to bar Russia from renovating Nazi camp memorial

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PRZEMEK WIERZCHOWSKI

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Moscow believes the decision not to include Russia in the project to establish a museum on the place of a former Nazi extermination camp in Sobibor an outrageous fact of historical amnesia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Thursday’s briefing.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow slams Poland for open Russophobia for barring it from renovating Nazi camp memorial

"We consider the decision of the international management committee responsible for the construction of the renewed museum on the place of the former Nazi death camp Sobibor not to allow Russia to participate in the project an outrageous fact of historical amnesia," Zakharova stated. "It is obvious that participation in memorable ceremonies cannot replace full participation in the committee and its work that is authorized to develop the conception for the future memorial, organize work on the site and control the financing."

"[They] did not allow Russia [to the committee], having renounced shyly the earlier sent invitation, though we many times confirmed our willingness to make a contribution, including a financial one, to the memorial construction to eternalize the memory of the prisoners of that Hitlerite death factory that ceased to exists due to the heroic deed of a Red Army soldier," the diplomat explained.

Zakharova also added that ambassadors from Israel and some European countries were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to give explanations of the decision to leave Russia outside the museum establishment project.

"We were less surprised by the official Warsaw’s position. It has long been known for its Russophobian policy and strive for anti-Russian historical revisionism regarding this issue," she said. "However, the easiness with which our might-have-been partners under the project - the Netherlands, Slovakia and Israel - changed their position on Russia’s participation is bewildering, surprising and hard to understand."

"In light of this, we have to invite to the Russian Foreign Ministry the heads of the diplomatic missions of the mentioned countries in Moscow for explanation and serious talks," Zakharova added.

Read also
Russian Culture Minister V. Medinsky at Sobibor camp memorial, 2016

Polish ministry: Russia may take part in anniversary of revolt at Nazi death camp Sobibor

Sobibor was a Nazi German extermination camp located near the railway station of Sobibor in Poland. It operated from May 1942 to October 1943. Jews from Poland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia and the Soviet Union were transported to Sobibor by rail. Most were suffocated in gas chambers disguised as shower enclosures. From 150,000 to 250,000 people were murdered at Sobibor. The camp was closed shortly after the uprising of October 14, 1943 led by Soviet officer Alexander Pechersky, when about 600 prisoners attempted to escape. The Germans bulldozed the earth and planted pine trees over the camp’s territory to conceal its location. After the end of the war, Polish authorities erected a monument of a mother cuddling a child on the place, made a mound and erected a stone obelisk that symbolized a gas chamber.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
4
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna Raid
5
Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula
6
Russian diplomat stresses threats to use military force in Venezuela unacceptable
7
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама