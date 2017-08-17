Cambodian foreign minister to visit Russia on August 22-25

Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:47
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Cambodia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhon will visit Russia on August 22-25 to hold talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"On August 22-25, Cambodia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhon will make a visit to Russia in order to hold talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov," she said. "He will also participate in the tenth meeting of the Russian-Cambodian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific cooperation," Zakharova added.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, the two countries’ top diplomats will exchange views on the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for the development of cooperation in various spheres, focusing on the implementation of agreements reached in the past year. At the same time, the parties will also discuss pressing global and regional issues, she said.