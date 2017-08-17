Putin to pay working visit to Sevastopol on August 18

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Sevastopol on August 18 where he will visit a new school and the Chersonesos Taurica open-air museum, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

The head of state will visit the Bukhta Kazachya (Cossacks Bay) education center and meet with the teachers and parents' committee. Then in the Chersenesos Taurica historical and archaeological open-air museum, Putin will see the exposition titled "History of Chersonesos in Antiquity" and hold a meeting with representatives of Sevastopol’s scientific and civic circles.

"In addition to that, on the territory of the '35th Coastal Battery' memorial complex Putin, together with the participants in the Russian Reactor bike show from the Night Wolves movement, will lay flowers at the monument to the battery defenders. Later in the day, the head of state is expected to visit the annual Opera in Chersonesos music festival," the Kremlin press service said.

The Russian president travelled to Crimea last time in October 2016 where he took part in the All-Russian People’s Front's Action Forum. Putin last came to the city of Sevastopol in September 2015. At that time, he, along with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, visited the Chersonesos Taurica open-air museum and St. Vladimir Cathedral.