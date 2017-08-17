Lavrov to discuss Syria, Ukraine with Vatican secretary of state

Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:47
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria and the Ukrainian issue with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"During his visit, he [Parolin - TASS] is scheduled to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," she said. "The parties are expected to discuss pressing global issues, including new threats and challenges related to regional conflicts. The focus will be on the situations in Syria, Libya and other countries of the Middle East and North Africa, in light of the need to solve crises peacefully, prevent humanitarian catastrophes, protect Christians living in conflict zones and counter international terrorists," Zakharova added.
According to her, Russia’s position on the Ukrainian issue will be explained to the Vatican secretary of state, while his attention will be drawn to the actions of the Kiev authorities who have been ignoring their obligations under the Minsk Agreements, as well as to the difficult humanitarian situation in southeast Ukraine.
Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin is expected to make a working visit to Russia on August 20-24.