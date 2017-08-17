Back to Main page
Russian PM announces plans to visit Algeria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 15:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Ahmed Ouyahia on his appointment as head of Algeria’s government

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Ahmed Ouyahia on his appointment as head of Algeria’s government. In his congratulatory message, published by the cabinet’s press service, Medvedev pointed out that he intended to visit Algeria in October 2017.

"During my visit to Algeria, scheduled to take place in October 2017, I will be glad to have a chance to have a thorough conversation with you, discussing the prospects for implementing mutually beneficial joint projects," the message reads.

"I would like to emphasize your significant contribution to the development of Russian-Algerian trade, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," Medvedev added.

The Russian prime minister also said that "the further boosting of bilateral cooperation fully meets the interests of our countries."

The Russian government’s press service earlier told TASS that in autumn, Medvedev may visit North African countries, particularly Morocco and Algeria. Morocco’s Ambassador to Russia Abdelkader Lecheheb later said that his country’s authorities expected the Russian prime minister’s visit to take place in October.

On August 15, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika appointed Ahmed Ouyahia as the country’s new prime minister.

