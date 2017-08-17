Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Five Russian children found in Iraq may return home soon — Chechnya’s head

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 5:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kadyrov stressed that the problem of the return of Russian children from Iraq and Syria is of "major political, social and humanitarian importance"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Five children from Russia who have found themselves in a combat zone in Iraq will soon return home, Head of Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday.

According to Kadyrov, he met with Ziyad Sabsabi, a deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house to discuss the problem of return of Russian children taken by their parents to combat areas in the Middle East.

Read also

Ramzan Kadyrov: “…And I really mean it!”

"Today, I set further tasks for the Chechen leader’s representative in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, Senator Ziyad Sabsabi. First of all, I suggested the area of search for children be expanded," he wrote. "He said he has data on 28 children from Russia. They are from different regions. The package of document for the return of five children is almost ready."

According to Sabsabi, some of the children are staying at military prisons with a surviving parent. Kadyrov stressed that the problem of the return of Russian children from Iraq and Syria is of "major political, social and humanitarian importance."

On August 4, Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel that his representatives had visited the Al-Salihiya orphanage in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where six presumably Russian children had been found. Kadyrov also said that there are 35 to 40 other Russian nationals and up to 100 citizens of the CIS countries in other orphanages in Baghdad, as well as about the same number in the Mosul area and Kurdistan. Kadyrov wrote on Instagram on August 10 that family members of four children who were previously discovered in an Iraqi orphanage had turned up. These people are from Dagestan. He said that Ziyad Sabsabi, a native to Syria’s Aleppo, would soon go to Iraq to provide assistance to the Russian children.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Ramzan Kadyrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists
4
Supplies of toxic agents to Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention - Russian UN envoy
5
Grain harvest in Russia in 2017 will be at least 100 million tonnes
6
Poroshenko orders probe into reports about supplies of missile technologies to North Korea
7
1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама