Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that former US President Barack Obama read what Nelson Mandela wrote about the killed Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

On her Facebook, Maria Zakharova drew attention to Barack Obama’s tweet coming as a reaction to riots in American Charlottesville (Virginia) and receiving the biggest ever number of likes.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 August 2017

"An excellent beginning, though a bit belated," she wrote, posting quotes from the first black President of South Africa about Muammar Gaddafi, which, she believes, "must by all means appear on Obama’s Twitter- better late than never".

"No country can claim to be the policeman of the world and no state can dictate to another what it should do," she cited Nelson Mandela. "Those that yesterday were friends of our enemies have the gall today to tell me not to visit my brother Gaddafi. They are advising us to be ungrateful and forget our friends of the past," she quoted him further.

"Mister Obama, a person was killed with your direct involvement whom Nelson Mandela called his brother and thanked for help in gaining democracy. True democracy and not the one invented in the Oval Office," she summed up.