Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 1:01 updated at: August 17, 8:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"No country can claim to be the policeman of the world", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited Nelson Mandela

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that former US President Barack Obama read what Nelson Mandela wrote about the killed Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

On her Facebook, Maria Zakharova drew attention to Barack Obama’s tweet coming as a reaction to riots in American Charlottesville (Virginia) and receiving the biggest ever number of likes.

"An excellent beginning, though a bit belated," she wrote, posting quotes from the first black President of South Africa about Muammar Gaddafi, which, she believes, "must by all means appear on Obama’s Twitter- better late than never".

"No country can claim to be the policeman of the world and no state can dictate to another what it should do," she cited Nelson Mandela. "Those that yesterday were friends of our enemies have the gall today to tell me not to visit my brother Gaddafi. They are advising us to be ungrateful and forget our friends of the past," she quoted him further.

"Mister Obama, a person was killed with your direct involvement whom Nelson Mandela called his brother and thanked for help in gaining democracy. True democracy and not the one invented in the Oval Office," she summed up.

Persons
Barack Obama Maria Zakharova
Реклама