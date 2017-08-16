Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy PM has no evidence of Ukraine’s know-how leaks to North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 16, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The explanations by Ukrainian colleagues that the copies of engines have possibly got into the hands of North Koreans look very strange, Dmitry Rogozin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin who oversees the defense sector said on Wednesday he had no proofs of a possible know-how leak from Ukraine to North Korea.

"I personally do not have any data so far that such a leak could have occurred and that we have irrefutable evidence of this. But all these explanations by Ukrainian colleagues that the copies of engines have possibly got into the hands of North Koreans look very strange," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Read also

Senior official calls supplies of Ukrainian rocket engines to North Korea smuggling

The Russian vice-premier also commented on a statement by the US intelligence that North Korea could develop rocket engines on its own, without reliance on imported products.

"But you spoke about quite different things. Why did you earlier claim that it is impossible to create such engines on the technological basis of such a poor country as North Korea? Or did they get frightened for their Ukrainian puppets? To my mind, the situation looks very dangerous: if this is so, the talk can be about Ukraine’s violation of all existing international restrictions on the delivery of missile technologies," Rogozin said.

The vice-premier wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday that "in order to produce a ‘copy,’ it is necessary to have available either the original of an engine or its detailed drawings." That is why, North Korea could not organize the production of rocket engines without Ukrainian specialists. As the vice-premier noted, "this way or another, the talk is about smuggling by skirting all the existing extremely strict international bans," the Russian deputy prime minister said.

Read also
Launch of the Hwasong-14 missile

North Korea has ability to make rocket engines on its own — US intelligence official

Earlier on Monday, The New York Times reported, quoting the results of a research conducted by Senior Fellow for Missile Defense of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Michael Elleman and covert data of the American security agencies, saying that North Korea’s test firing of an ocean-spanning missile might be connected with the purchase of Ukrainian-made rocket engines on the black market.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov said in response that Ukraine’s defense and aerospace production plants had not supplied armaments and military technologies to North Korea. Ukraine’s enterprise Yuzhmash, in its part, affirmed that it had nothing to do with North Korean missile programs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017
3
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
4
Russian citizen removed from US domestic flight says he will sue air carrier
5
Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov to publish book about Yuri Gagarin’s death in air crash
6
George R. R. Martin believes killing off book characters makes readers truly care
7
Moscow-Kazan fast-speed railroad construction to be launched in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама