Senator calls Kiev’s anti-Russian monument ‘rare combination of hatred and disrespect’

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A monument representing a sword piercing the map of Russia, intended to honor the memory of those who perished during the civil conflict in eastern Ukraine, has no relation to mourning and is instead a "rare combination of hatred and disrespect," a Russian senator said on Tuesday.

"This monument has no relation to servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces who died during the civil war in Donbass. It has not a slightest indication of mourning (let alone repentance about wasted lives), which in this case would be most appropriate. Instead, it is a rare combination of hatred and disrespect," said Frants Klintsevich, who heads the Defense and Security Committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

"In fact, the incumbent Kiev regime has made a monument to itself and it will be the first to be demolished after the inevitable fall of this regime," the senator was quoted as saying by his press service.

According to the Segodnya.ua web portal, the monument was presented to the city as a gift from various public organizations.