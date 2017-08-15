Back to Main page
Russia condemns attacks on UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 15, 21:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There are killed and wounded among the peacekeepers

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow resolutely condemns armed attacks on the camps of the United Nations mission in Mali, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

A twin attack was committed on the camps of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Duenza and Timbuktu on August 14. There are killed and wounded among the peacekeepers.

"Moscow resolutely condemns this villainous crime aimed at destabilizing of the situation in Mali and undermining the Mali settlement," the ministry stressed.

"We support Bamako’s efforts towards stabilization and national accord on the basis of the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali," the ministry said.

