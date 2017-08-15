Russia condemns attacks on UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

US Open Grand Slam organizers extend wildcard for Russian tennis star SharapovaSport August 15, 20:12
Ukrainian national detained in Crimea served in Armed ForcesWorld August 15, 19:42
Ex-Polish President Walesa slams accusations he was secret agent as ‘political vengeance’World August 15, 19:07
Senior official calls supplies of Ukrainian rocket engines to North Korea smugglingWorld August 15, 18:48
Putin offers condolences to Sierra Leone’s president over mudslide victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 15, 18:45
Russian anti-doping body draws plan for samples collection until 2018Sport August 15, 17:57
Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 15, 17:18
Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov to publish book about Yuri Gagarin’s death in air crashScience & Space August 15, 17:03
Oliver Stone slams US media for anti-Russian fervorWorld August 15, 17:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow resolutely condemns armed attacks on the camps of the United Nations mission in Mali, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
A twin attack was committed on the camps of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Duenza and Timbuktu on August 14. There are killed and wounded among the peacekeepers.
"Moscow resolutely condemns this villainous crime aimed at destabilizing of the situation in Mali and undermining the Mali settlement," the ministry stressed.
"We support Bamako’s efforts towards stabilization and national accord on the basis of the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali," the ministry said.
Nine dead as UN bases come under twin attack in Mali https://t.co/KHJpdbedby pic.twitter.com/HOx5Zc3W0l— AFP news agency (@AFP) 15 August 2017