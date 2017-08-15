Russian, Bolivian top diplomats to hold talks on August 16

Expert comments on US-North Korea conflictWorld August 15, 16:09
MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Huanacuni in Moscow on August 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"The two ministers will analyze the joint work to develop cooperation between Russia and Bolivia in light of the agreements reached by Russian and Bolivian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Evo Morales during their meetings on the sidelines of various international forums. The latest meeting took place on November 23, 2015, at the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum members in Tehran," the ministry noted.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides will discuss the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean and the political processes on the continent, including in Venezuela. "Russia is interested in promoting effective cooperation with such associations as CELAC, UNASUR, MERCOSUR, ALBA, OAS, which creates conditions for the Russian-Bolivian multilateral cooperation," the ministry stressed.