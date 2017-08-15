Putin vows to strengthen partnership with India

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to India’s President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th anniversary of the country’s independence, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

In his message, the Russian leader spoke highly of India’s achievements in the economic, social and other areas and pointed to the country’s influence on the international stage.

"Russian-Indian ties have always been based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect. We have accumulated extensive experience of fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas and coordination of efforts in tackling important regional and global issues," the Russian president stressed.

Putin reiterated Russia’s willingness to continue joint work "to strengthen privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India for the benefit of the two countries’ friendly peoples and in line with ensuring international stability and security.".