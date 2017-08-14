Russian, Kyrgyz presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rulesSociety & Culture August 14, 18:31
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev, discussing pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Monday.
The press service added that the two leaders focused on the implementation of agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s official visit to Russia in June 2017.
The Kremlin press service also said that Atambayev informed the Russian leader about the results of the international forum dubbed The Altai Civilization and Peoples Related to Altaic Language Family, which was held in Kyrgyzstan on July 20-23, 2017. Russia’s representatives were among the forum’s participants.