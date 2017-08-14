Back to Main page
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns terror attack in Burkina Faso

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 14, 14:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 13, a group of gunmen attacked a cafe in the center of the city Ouagadougou

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns Sunday’s terrorist attack in the capital of Burkina Faso, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The ministry recalled that on August 13 a group of gunmen attacked a cafe in the center of the city Ouagadougou.

"According to the local authorities the terrorist attack left 17 dead and dozens of others injured," the Foreign Ministry said. "According to preliminary reports, there were no Russians among the casualties."

"We strongly condemn this bloody attack against civilians," the Foreign Ministry said. "We offer deep condolences to the relatives and dear ones of those killed and wish early recovery to survivors."

"We support Burkina Faso’s government in its resolute struggle against extremism and terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said.

