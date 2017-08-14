Back to Main page
Russian, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 14, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian PM held a meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev on August 14

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, discussing bilateral and global issues, as well as the schedule of future meetings, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Monday.

"There was an exchange of views on issues concerning bilateral cooperation, including the schedule of the further meetings at various levels, as well as on global issues," the statement reads.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently on a visit to Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana to participate in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held a meeting with Nazarbayev. The parties discussed the current state of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as the prospects for boosting bilateral relations.

