Russia, UK to update agreement on prevention of incidents at sea

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian government approved a draft protocol to the Agreement between the USSR and the UK of July 15, 1986 concerning the Prevention of Incidents at Sea beyond the Territorial Sea. The document is published on the government’s website.

The draft protocol was prepared by the Defense Ministry and was discussed with the UK side, the portal reads. The Defense Ministry jointly with the Foreign Ministry will have negotiations with the UK to sign the agreement on behalf of the Russian government.

The draft protocol contains changes, which update with 1986 agreement, including in the list of actions, the countries’ ships should not undertake against each other.

For example, the agreement’s provision, which reads "Ships of the Parties shall not simulate attacks by aiming guns, missile launchers, torpedo tubes and other weapons in the direction of passing ships of the other Party" is now amended by a ban for using lasers in a manner, which may hinder health or equipment. Similarly to this, additional regulations are applied to the actions of aircraft as they approach ships of aircraft of the other party.