Development of relations between Russia, Saudi Arabia is of mutual interest - ministry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a telephone conversation with the Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir discussed current aspects of cooperation between Russia and the kingdom, press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The foreign ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia discussed current aspects of further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Saudi relations, including schedule of contacts at various levels," the foreign ministry said. "They expressed the common opinion that steady promotion of the overwhelming relations is to the long-term interests of the countries, favors peace and stability on the regional and international arenas."
The foreign ministers agreed to continue discussing possible ways to settle crises in the Middle East, the ministry said.